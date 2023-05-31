It’s always nice when a package suddenly comes through the mailbox that you forgot you ordered for a long time. A little present to you from yourself from the past. But forgetting that you ordered three brand new Tesla Roadsters seems a bit unlikely to us. And yet these three cars stood in a container in the harbor for about 13 years.

At the beginning of this month, the company released Gruber Motors revealed that they had three new Tesla Roadsters on offer. They have been untouched in a port in China since 2010. Fortunately not in the open, but in a container. This could just be the first special ‘barn find’ with electric cars in the world. And it is even more fun when the story behind such a find becomes known.

The owner was an enigma

But why the three Teslas had been waiting in a container for more than ten years was not known. Until now. The seller managed to unravel the mystery. Apparently the cars were bought in 2010 by a research company in China. The Teslas were groundbreaking at the time, and the company wanted to take the cars apart to examine every part. Reverse engineeringSo.

Only shortly after the three Teslas were purchased and shipped did the research company go bankrupt. The containers thus remained in the Chinese port. The storage costs were not paid in all those years. It concerns three Roadsters in the Sport version, two of which are orange and one red. They have probably driven zero miles, but there is a good chance that the battery will die after such a long time.

There is now one more mystery. In addition to the three cars, a lot of loose parts were sent along. The packaging refers to a chassis number of a car that is not present. But where this car is is unknown. The car is on the manifest. It is of course possible that this car has already been dismantled in the US. This fourth Roadster is the final puzzle piece.

There is good bidding on the new Tesla Roadsters

Last month you could submit a bid via e-mail. The highest bid for the three Teslas is already at $ 2 million. The seller has already paid the overdue bill from the port, by the way. Gruber Motor can also technically check the cars for you. Do you have more than $2 million to spare for this electrical barn find?