Citizens are obliged to pay taxes so that the different Public Administrations have funds to be able to carry out public needs that arise or solve certain problems. The problem arises when taxpayers do not have money to pay and are forced to have debts with the Treasury. These debts will have to be resolved, and to do so, the organization offers several options for those people with a lack of liquidity.

As explained by the Tax Agency, “debts, both in the voluntary and executive period, may be deferred or divided in the terms established by regulation, upon request of the taxpayer, when their economic-financial situation prevents them, temporarily, from carrying out the payment. payment in the established payments.

Payment deferral



One of the options available to those taxpayers who have not been able to make their payments to the Treasury is the option of splitting the payment or deferring it. The Tax Agency contemplates the option of requesting a payment deferral, arguing the reasons why you can pay, and complying with the following requirements: not having pending notifications, being up to date with payments with the Treasury and being the owner of the bank account or card. selected.

If you are granted a payment deferral, you will have to pay interest. If you do not comply with the payment, the enforcement procedure will begin.

Payment split



Another option available to taxpayers who have not been able to make their payments to the Treasury can split the payment. If you choose to split it, you will pay in two interest-free installments. In the first of them you will pay 60%, and in the second, the remaining 40%.

This option is valid, for example, to pay the income tax return. You just have to select the box corresponding to splitting the payment into two installments and add the bank account where you want to be charged. “The lack of payment of the first fraction within the deadline will determine the beginning of the executive period for the total self-assessed amount,” they explain from the Tax Agency’s website.

In the event that you do not comply with the payment, the Treasury can initiate what is known as an enforcement procedure, which would involve paying the late payment interest that is set each year in the General State Budget Law and they may also seize your assets. .