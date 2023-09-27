Energy | Bad news for many who have installed expensive solar panels: Selling electricity to the grid will start paying

Lähienergialiitto hopes that electricity companies would also start competing for customers who generate electricity for the grid.

Helsingin Sanomat a tip from a frustrated solar panel owner arrived on Tuesday. Helen had received a letter from the electricity company, which revealed that from now on Helen will start taking a slice of the surplus electricity generated by her solar panels from the sale to the grid.

“We are increasing the brokerage fee for the purchase agreement of small production from October 1, 2023. The reason for the price change is the increase in the transmission and balance costs of electricity market production,” the letter reads.

“The change does not require any action from you,” the letter ends.

Until now, Helen’s customers have been able to sell electricity from their solar panels online at the stock market price. The brokerage fee has been zero euros.

Now Helen has informed the small electricity producers that until the beginning of October, Helen will charge a brokerage fee of 0.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The basic fee is still not charged.

It’s not about large sums. Helen’s in the example calculation 30 percent of the annual production of a solar power plant with a nominal power of 6 kilowatts would be sold to the grid. In that case, brokerage fees would cost less than five euros per year.

Helen commented on the matter to HS only by e-mail. The message repeats the same reason as in the letter: the increase in brokerage and balance sheet costs. “Helen can no longer offer the service free of charge,” the email states.

Finland Executive director of the Local Energy Association Tapio Tuomi says that he understands the whistleblower’s irritation, because the increases in brokerage fees come in the form of notifications.

“It comes unexpectedly and without asking.”

According to Tuomi, there are still no signs of electricity companies trying to compete for owners of solar panels and other small producers in Finland. Helen’s announcement is one small sign of that for her.

“I’m still waiting for that competition to start.”

The purchase of solar panels is a one-time cost of thousands of euros. The buyer often calculates that it will pay for itself over a long period of time under certain conditions. Even small changes to that equation can feel ominous.

In Finland’s and Helen’s future visions, consumers’ own electricity production is one part of the flexible and fossil-free electricity market, so many expect it to be encouraged.

However, Tuomi reminds us that such a small commission does not change the equation much.

“This is in no way particularly exceptional or wrong. That’s why I wouldn’t go to the market to take a stick to the market,” he says.

According to Tuomi’s quick review, about half of the electricity companies charge a brokerage fee. For example, the conditions are exactly the same at Vattenfall and almost the same at Fortum.

Some electricity companies also have a fixed monthly fee for small electricity producers. Tuomi would beware of them, because their sum can easily become larger than the brokerage fees in a year.

Finns got excited en masse to install solar panels last fall, when the price of electricity quickly rose.

According to preliminary data published by the Energy Agency in the summer, the capacity of small-scale production of solar electricity increased by more than 60 percent last year compared to 2021. At the end of last year, a total of about 635 megawatts of small-scale solar electricity production capacity had been connected to the electricity grid. It is already a significant amount, because, for example, the production capacity of the triple unit in Olkiluoto is about 1,600 megawatts.

The increase in capacity has more than doubled since 2020, as at that time the small-scale production capacity of solar electricity connected to the grid was less than 300 megawatts.

Solar electricity production accounted for about 0.6 percent of Finland’s total electricity production last year in 2022. The majority of solar electricity capacity connected to the electricity grid is small-scale production.

Solar power the increase in popularity may have created costs for electricity grid companies, for example in cases where the large number of solar panels installed by a household has necessitated the replacement of the electric cable.

In Finland, electricity distribution and sales companies are separated in the Electricity Market Act. They must be independent, even if the owner is the same group, as is the case with Helen. Therefore, the costs of the online side should not be able to justify the fees of the selling side.

However, costs also come from the sale of the electricity produced by the solar panels.

Leading expert of Energiateollisuus ry, which represents electricity companies Riina Heinimäki explains that the brokerage fee is a payment for the electricity company bearing the risk of uneven production and consumption on behalf of the customer.

“The small producer can produce as much as he wants, at any time, even though the electricity market is structured in such a way that production and consumption have to be balanced every single moment,” he says.

“Each electricity market participant has balance responsibility.”

If the amount of electricity purchased and sold by the company selling electricity does not match each hour, the company has to pay for it later on the balance market. According to Heinimäki, it is understandable that a small fee is charged for such balancing from the small electricity producer.

However, Lähienergialiitto’s executive director Tuomi points out that, in his view, the electricity sales company’s costs should not increase as a result of new small producers joining the network.

“On the contrary, you would think that efficiency increases when costs remain the same, volume increases and income also increases.”