Mexican soccer lives one of its worst times. The MX League does not end up stepping aside due to the decisions of the owners who tend to give preference to economics, even if that implies affecting the sporting level. Thus, poor management at the league level results in terrible performances within the Mexican team: from the failure of the women’s team, the ridicule made by the sub-20 that was left without a world cup and without Olympic games, and like cherry of the cake, the worst performance of the Mexican team in World Cups in the last 30 years.
Now, in addition to waiting for urgent changes in the management of Mexican soccer, it is expected that a new crop of young players will appear on the road and can become the base of the Tri for the 2026 World Cup. It seems that said mission It has started on the right foot, since within the national environment a couple of central defenders have appeared that are highlighted worldwide as two jewels to be polished.
CIES FOOTBALL has highlighted the names of Jesús ‘Chiquite’ Orozco from Chivas and Víctor Guzmán from the Xolos de Tijuana as two of the 10 best central defense prospects in international soccer, both 20-year-old Mexicans and already an important walk in the First Division Division. This recognition is outstanding, but it is not surprising, since both players have an important future and that is why they have been followed for months by clubs in Europe.
