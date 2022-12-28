The Vatican confirmed on Wednesday (28) that in recent hours the state of health of pope emeritus Benedict XVI has deteriorated “due to advancing age”, but that “the situation at the moment remains under control” by doctors.

“Regarding the health conditions of the pope emeritus, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of the general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last few hours there has been an aggravation due to advancing age,” reported the director of the press office of the Pope. Vatican, Matteo Bruni.

“The situation at the moment remains under control, constantly monitored by doctors,” he added.

At the end of Wednesday’s general audience, Pope Francis went to the monastery where the pope emeritus resides to visit him, explained Bruni in a brief note.

For its part, from the protected and hermetic Mater Ecclesiae convent, in the Vatican gardens, where Benedict XVI has lived in isolation since 2013 after his resignation, no information has come out.

“I would like to ask everyone for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who, in silence, is supporting the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console him and support him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end,” Francis declared during the general audience.

The last photograph of the pope emeritus was published on December 1 by the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation, when Benedict XVI received the two winners of the Ratzinger Prize, the French biblist Michel Fédou and the Jewish jurist Joseph Weiler, in his residence.

As in the last images, Benedict XVI was seen sitting on the sofa next to his faithful secretary, Georg Gänswein, and he looked very thin, but attentive to the conversation.

All those who have visited him in recent months have reported that Ratzinger speaks in a low voice, does not walk and looks very frail, but that he is completely lucid.

In other recent photographs, he was seen in a wheelchair in the Vatican gardens taking a little sun, which is, according to his closest circle, something common, because the pope emeritus maintains discipline despite his age.

Last August, he received the new cardinals who, together with Pope Francis, came to visit him.

Benedict XVI has spent the last few months in silence, except at the beginning of the year, when he had to deal with the accusations of how he managed some cases of priests accused of child abuse when he was archbishop of Munich and that emerged in the report drawn up by the German Church about pedophilia.

In a historic public statement, he said: “I have a great responsibility in the Catholic Church. So much greater is my pain for the abuses and mistakes that occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places”.

The first pope to renounce the pontificate since the days of Gregory XII, in the early 15th century, Benedict XVI rarely left the Leonine walls. Once to visit his inseparable brother in hospital and in June 2020 when he traveled to Regensburg to see him again a few weeks before his death.