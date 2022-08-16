The offensive production is there because Roma, after Fiorentina and Napoli, are the team that pulled the most on the first day of the championship. The Viola, however, scored 3 goals, Spalletti’s team 5, Roma just one, with a midfielder. Also for this reason, while waiting for Abraham, Dybala and Zaniolo to be released, the spearheads of a team that shows flashes of excellent football, Mourinho awaits Andrea Belotti and continues to ask for a tip. In Salerno, at the end of the game, the Portuguese went straight, without anyone asking him, on the alternatives in attack: “If you ask me if I would like to replace forwards of a certain level with others of the same level, that’s a matter for City, Liverpool and other Italians “. The rejection is for Felix and Shomurodov, who by now Mourinho has clearly put on the sidelines: Abraham changed with Matic and Dybala to make the first striker and then in attack with Pellegrini, they were emergency solutions that did not include either the former Primavera or the ‘Uzbek. The request is to arrive soon in Belotti, perhaps already in these hours: Mourinho wants him as a reserve center forward, also because he knows that Abraham will have the World Cup, as well as Dybala while the Italian will not.

WAITING FOR BELOTTI

–

Roma, in theory, before closing with the “Gallo”, who continues to say no to all offers precisely because he is waiting for the Giallorossi, would first like to sell a striker: Fulham is a good chance for Kluivert, Salernitana thinks of Felix while the Bologna solution, for Shomurodov, has not yet been unlocked. A stalemate that, however, Pinto hopes to resolve as soon as possible, also because Mourinho has chosen the former Turin to complete a department that is already very strong but needs some concreteness. Belotti, for his part, continues to train in Sicily but it is clear that he is impatient because a summer alone is not easy for anyone. He has disappeared from social networks, surrounded only by family and a few trusted friends, he knows that Mou is waiting for him and he knows that Dybala, Pellegrini, Spinazzola and all those players he has met over the years, between Serie A and the national team, are also waiting for him. . Galatasaray are in the background for now, Nice and Monaco too, but time is starting to tighten, also because when he finds a team he will need some time to catch up with his teammates. Time that Roma, of course, has planned to grant him as soon as the deal is unlocked.