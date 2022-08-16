Memphis Depay’s time at Barcelona has gone from more to much less, the Dutch player arrived at the club with fine aim and became a key player in the Blaugrana attack after the departures of Griezmann and Messi, however, the injuries were not kind to him and little by little, the latter were limiting his perseverance.
After the departure of Koeman and the arrival of Xavi, Memphis began its internal battle from scratch, but now with much more competition within the squad and could never establish itself as a starter so far in Xavi’s management. Now, the arrivals of Lewandowski and Raphinha, as well as the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé and the return of Ansu Fati, have left the ‘Lion’ without a gap, who is about to finalize his departure.
In the most recent hours, the Dutch player’s agents and the Barcelona leadership held a meeting where the player’s departure was agreed through the release letter, in this way, the club will be able to register Koundé and close the arrival of Marco Alonso, while Memphis will sign a two-year contract with Juventus being one of the highest paid on the squad.
#Depay #close #leaving #Barcelona
Leave a Reply