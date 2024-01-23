The Turkish Parliament ratified this Tuesday the accession of Sweden to NATO after more than a year of negotiations that weakened the determination of Western powers to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Turkish deputies approved the entry of the Nordic country into the transatlantic defense alliance by 287 votes in favor and 55 against.

“Today we have taken another step towards full integration into NATO,” he reacted.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the social network

Sweden's accession to NATO still needs Hungarian approvalsince the entry of a new country into the group must be ratified by all of its 31 members before being effective.

Stockholm submitted its candidacy shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at the same time as neighboring Finland, which was admitted

last April. But Turkey hindered the Swedish candidacy, accusing the country of being a sanctuary for militants of Kurdish movements described as “terrorists” by Ankara..

Faced with Turkish pressure, Sweden reformed its Constitution and adopted a new anti-terrorism law.

