WWhat do the surrealist André Breton and a geography teacher from The Hague named Henry Blekkink, who died in 1953, have in common? Both were fascinated by the ethnographic art of Oceania. They were particularly fond of archaic ancestral figures from Indonesia, the so-called Korwar. One of numerous small wooden sculptures from Breton's collection is now in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The crouching male figure with an arrow-like nose and piercing blue eyes made of glass beads was probably carved at the end of the 19th or beginning of the 20th century and is, in its stylization, a typical example from the culture of Cenderawasih Bay. For the people there, Korwar represented deceased relatives: anyone who wanted to pay homage to them or ask them for advice could believe that the spirits of the dead would find a home in the wooden figures.

Impressed by the Korwar's sculptural expressiveness and spiritual aura were not only Surrealists, but also Christian missionaries who had already worked in the Dutch East Indies before them, to whom converted natives repeatedly gave such cult objects. Many artifacts were destroyed. Korwar that were still used for ritual purposes are therefore rare. The astonishment was even greater when a previously unknown collection of more than a dozen statuettes appeared in the Netherlands a good ten years ago: the Blekkinks.

How did the figures come into Henry Blekkink's possession?

Karel Weener, who was supposed to examine the collection as an expert, researched its history meticulously and published his findings in “Tribal Art Magazine” in 2012. According to him, Henry Blekkink was born in Java in 1888, the son of a Dutch teacher. Just ten years later, his parents returned with him to their homeland, where his father died in 1900. Not much more is known about Henry Blekkink other than that he moved from Utrecht to The Hague as an adult, never married and taught at a Christian school. A nephew inherited his Korwar collection, which he is said to have kept in a display cabinet reserved especially for them. Shortly after his uncle's death, he quickly wrapped the works of art in newspaper and put them away. Only after his own death were they brought out again – and sold. But how did the figures come into Henry Blekkink's possession?



Once owned by André Breton: Korwar figure from the late 19th or early 20th century, now in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

:



Image: bpk



A photograph in the archives of the Koninklijk Instituut voor de Tropen (KIT) in Amsterdam, taken during a Dutch military exploratory expedition in the Mamberamo area, shows, in addition to a Korwar figure from the Blekkink collection, two statuettes that have been in the Wereldmuseum in since 1910 Rotterdam. They come from the property of the Protestant missionary Frans Van Hassel. From 1894 onwards, as letters show, Van Hassel had collected hundreds of Korwar figures on his travels through New Guinea and sent them to the missionary society in Utrecht that had sent him. The figures were used for exhibitions – also at schools like the Blekkinks. Van Hassel and Blekkink must have known each other. In the 1930s, both were members of the New Guinea Study Group of the Colonial Institute, from which the KIT later emerged. Weener concludes that Blekkink's collection comes from Van Hassel and that the information about where the figures were acquired, which is attached to handwritten notes on their undersides, also goes back to the missionary.

On December 31st, one of the Korwar sculptures from the Henry Blekkink collection will be auctioned at Lempertz in Brussels as part of an auction of ethnographic art from Africa, the Pacific and America. The 32 centimeter high figure of a seated man, whose abstracted face shows a row of dramatically bared teeth, is wrapped in a red body scarf. The label under the base identifies it as a carving from Biak Island in Cenderawasih Bay. Blekkink probably connected the figure with the country of his childhood, its creators with an ancestor. What connection will the next owner find? Only one thing is certain: with an estimate of 15,000 to 20,000 euros, the carving should make passionate collectors dream in the Breton tradition.