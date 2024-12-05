The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has returned the case opened against Ana Millanvice president of the regional Assembly and number three of the PP of Madrid, to the Navalcarnero judge to complete the investigation and, where appropriate, send a reasoned statement with the accusation, since for now she has exposed “a series of facts that objectively they do not bear the nature of a crime in and of themselves.”

In the order, the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJM rejects the inhibition raised by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 6 of Navalcarnero last June (in which it argued that Millán is certified), returns the proceedings “in this moment” and closes the proceedings that the TSJM opened in July.

The magistrates conclude that, as the Prosecutor’s Office maintained, the instruction “is unfinishedin relation to the practice of agreed and not carried out procedures that are classified as essential”, and appeals are also pending.

They highlight that the magistrate issued a restraining order in June without sending the required reasoned statement, in which the possible crime of the accused must be precisely identified.

That is why they reject “at this time” the inhibition and return the case “so that the investigating magistrate completes the pending investigation proceedings, for which she continues to be competent and, eventually, sends to this Chamber a reasoned statement on the reasons for the what do you consider What facts reported constitute a crime?its eventual attribution to the accused and the corresponding attribution to this court to hear the case.”

Previously, the magistrates clarified that the investigating judge sent them an order of inhibition that is not a reasoned statement and that “does not establish a precise relationship (…) between a series of facts that objectively do not show the nature of a crime and the obtaining financial benefits, for themselves or for people in their family environment, or that constitute an action of influence peddling or alleged corruption in the exercise of his position” when he was a councilor in the town of Arroyomolinos.

Alleged crime of administrative prevarication

Ana Millán is investigated for an alleged crime of administrative prevarication in relation to alleged irregular contracts in her first stage as a councilor in the Arroyomolinos City Council.

The investigation comes from a complaint filed in 2016 by the then mayor of this town, Carlos Ruipérez, from Ciudadanos, while the PSOE denounced contracts with Walter Music (key in the Punic plot) since 2004.

The UCO detected, after analyzing the accounts of Ayuso’s number three in the Madrid PP, income of up to 52,000 euros for Millán without being able to determine its origin.