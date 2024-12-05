The strike that affected 11,000 supermarket and food store workers in Asturias has been called off

Finally there will be no strike in the retail food sector in Asturias during the 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st of this month, coinciding with the Christmas campaign, after the agreement reached on Thursday night between the Asturian supermarket employers’ association and the unions UGT, CCOO, USO and FETICO.

A spokesperson for the Asturias Supermarket Association (Asupa) has confirmed to elDiario.es Asturias that “a significant effort” has been made to try to reach this approach of positions that will give “peace of mind” to both the 11,000 workers in the sector, as well as their families and clients.

According to the data provided by Asupa, the main measures that have been agreed refer to salary increases in the different professional categories, as well as the weekly working hours that will be reduced from the current 40 hours to 38.5 hours that will be established at starting next January.

The salary improvements

Regarding the salary improvements, they are specified as follows: the salary of staff occupying level 6-7-8 will be 16,744 euros per year starting in January next year, which represents approximately 900 euros increase, which represents an increase of 5.5 percent.

For level 4, which includes, among other professional categories, store managers, the salary will also be 21,600 euros from January. Added to this is the permanence supplement that those people who appear in levels 5-6-7-8 who have been in the company for more than 10 years will receive, for a value of 240 euros per year.

On the other hand, according to Asupa data, personnel at levels 5-6-7-8 will receive almost 500 euros in arrears for 2024. Finally, for the year 2026 the increase will be 2.5 percent.

The employer maintains that this approach to improving salary and working hours alone implies a cost increase of almost 14 percent; The reduction in working hours produces an estimated effect of more than three percent.

The posture approach

In addition, it adds other types of benefits that workers will also see reflected in the agreement reached regarding health, breastfeeding and leave of absence, among others.

Likewise, Asupa has expressed its negotiating will in recent days to reach this type of rapprochement of positions with the unions and has highlighted that until this Thursday, when it made the agreement public, it had chosen to maintain “discretion and prudence ”, considering that they are fundamental values ​​within a negotiation process that has been described as “complex” as it affects such a significant number of workers.

The unions had shown these days their intention to go ahead with the strike call in the event that the employers did not agree to collect their main demands. The strike call affected supermarkets and small stores, but did not include large stores, as ratified by union representatives.

In the coming days, the unions are expected to offer their assessment of the agreement reached on Thursday night.