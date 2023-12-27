The arms clasped high, the belly exposed and the torso tilted to one side anticipate the emblematic hip movement of Shakiraimmortalized this Tuesday in a 6.5 meter high statue in his hometown of Barranquilla.

Made of bronze with some aluminum fragments, the monument represents the pop star while performing one of her characteristic dance steps, wearing a brown bra and a long skirt of the same color.

Shakira has been the center of the news in recent days, for that tribute that was made to her in Barranquilla and for the connection with a new person, although nothing confirmed.

In Spain it came to light that the Barranquilla woman and the Argentine Rafael Arcaute They approach each other to maintain a relationship.

Thanks to the sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the district arts school for this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my land. pic.twitter.com/lR7ZQSO4Mx — Shakira (@shakira) December 26, 2023

“Shakira's international bombshell. It wasn't Lewis Hamilton, it wasn't Turizo, it's all a lie. Shakira has someone who, little by little, is winning her heart. It is nothing more and nothing less than Rafael Arcaute“said Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani in the space presented by María Patiño.

And he added: “This 44-year-old Argentine has been after her for years, but he has waited for her relationship with Piqué to end. They have known each other for many years. He has traveled on several occasions to help him on productions. She is slowly letting him enter her heart. What they have told me in recent days is that Shakira would be agreeing to take another step.”

However, the journalist Lorena Vasquez, who follows in the footsteps of the Spaniard and the Colombian, came out against those rumors.

“I don't know if she finds it too funny to be related to the music producer, because he is a person she has known for a long time and with whom she is professionally linked,” she said.

And he added: “Right now she is enjoying being a single woman and that her priority is her parents and her children. Let's not believe in all the names that come to us, because right now she has no desire to have a new romantic relationship.”

About the relationship with Gerard Piqué, He stated: “Things are calmer and it seems that she has realized that maybe we have to leave the lawyers aside and that people understand each other by talking.”

