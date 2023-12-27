Today, December 27, 2023, we will be able to find out which games are included in the subscription Sony's PlayStation Plus Essential for PS4 and PS5 next month. Even before the official announcement, however, the known leaker billbil-kun had his say on the list of games that will be available in January 2024. He specifically indicated one of the games that “could” be present in the service, namely Nobody saves the World.
The information was shared via X, but it should be noted that this is not a classic leak billbil-kun. In this case it is more of a prediction: it is not clear how confidently the leaker points the finger at this game. It could just be a baseless hypothesis.
This also makes us think that, for this month, billbil-kun will not have the opportunity to let us discover in advance which are the free games of the PS Plus Essential of January 2024, given that there are only a few hours left until the official announcement and he has only published this “prediction”.
Nobody saves the World, the details
Nobody saves the World is an action RPG made from the creators of Guacamelee, DrinkBox Studios. Our character is an ordinary nobody, but with a magic wand he is able to transform into many different shapes. We will have 15 different aspects and we will be able to mix their skills to overcome a series of dungeons.
The game has been positively received by critics and the public (you can read our review of Nobody Saves the World here) and could be a good addition for the PS Plus service, always assuming that what billbil-kun indicates is correct. Tell us, are you interested?
