Today, December 27, 2023, we will be able to find out which games are included in the subscription Sony's PlayStation Plus Essential for PS4 and PS5 next month. Even before the official announcement, however, the known leaker billbil-kun had his say on the list of games that will be available in January 2024. He specifically indicated one of the games that “could” be present in the service, namely Nobody saves the World.

The information was shared via X, but it should be noted that this is not a classic leak billbil-kun. In this case it is more of a prediction: it is not clear how confidently the leaker points the finger at this game. It could just be a baseless hypothesis.

This also makes us think that, for this month, billbil-kun will not have the opportunity to let us discover in advance which are the free games of the PS Plus Essential of January 2024, given that there are only a few hours left until the official announcement and he has only published this “prediction”.