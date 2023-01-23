One of the reasons why New York City is widely recognized worldwide is for its iconic buildings.

And it is that the ‘Big Apple’ can boast of having several of the most iconic buildings in the world such as the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Chrysler Building, Trump Tower, Rockefeller Center, the old Twin Towers, among others.

However, New York has been redefining its characteristic architecture during the last decades and is making efforts so that the new buildings have a more contemporary and daring touch.

That is why the new skyscrapers have taken design as an essential element for renewing the image of the city. One of the examples is the Ford Foundation headquarters building, which is one of the greatest examples to follow in terms of corporate architecture.

It is a twelve-story building, which has the particularity of having a forest inside it, a fact that has attracted the attention of both businessmen, architects, and tourists.

In 1963, the Ford Foundation commissioned architect Kevin Roche and engineer John Dinkeloo to come up with plans for its new headquarters in New York. In those times, the building of the newly created United Nations Organization (UN) was built, and having said building nearby, it had to live up to the design and importance that the East River docks area began to have.

However, the building had the objective of reproducing in New York the efforts of the foundation to “receive and administer funds for scientific, educational and charitable purposes, for the public welfare”, as Edsel Ford, creator of the entity said in the founding act.

Being a non-profit organization, the foundation had the focus of financing projects whose objectives were to fight against multidimensional poverty, promote education, educate on human rights and strengthen the development of the arts.

The building is designed to be a space for interaction and convergence thanks to its large common areas.

The headquarters was completed in 1967 and the result was a building just over 40 meters high, which completely escapes the image of a skyscraper. His space is focused on being a place where the main objective is the interaction of people.

However, Roche and Dinkeloo wanted to bring nature, quite concentrated in Central Park, to the building, thus creating a small forest inside the building and, therefore, within the cement, metal and glass that every conventional building in New York has possessed until today’s sun.

It also has comfortable spaces so that people with physical disabilities can move around calmly.

The paradox that a silent forest is found within the chaos of the big city became the perfect excuse for peace and contact with nature to be interpreted within day-to-day life and the eagerness that comes with it.

The forest is complemented by a patio that serves as a greenhouse in the building, which is connected both with the offices and with the exterior of the property thanks to the crystallized structure.

The attraction of this building is the contrast of tranquility and nature in the middle of a city like New York.

Despite the fact that a skyscraper can measure hundreds of meters and dazzle the eye with its imposing presence, they are nothing more than structures full of conventional spaces stacked one on top of the other, causing that impressionism to be lost a bit.

However, a small building of barely 12 floors, inaugurated in 1968, continues to function to this day. and it has become one of the places that any tourist should visit, yes or yes, in the capital of the world.

The simple fact that a small building, of a size comparable to a Gothic cathedral, can attract attention in the midst of huge constructions of cement and concrete can mean a way out of the monotony that the city can have accustomed and almost blind to the majority. of New Yorkers.

