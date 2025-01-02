The low winter temperatures are a constant in much of Spain, so looking for the warmest clothes becomes our biggest concern. Homemade sofa and movie plans are incomprehensible without a blanket and going outside without a good coat is a risky sport. However, There is no way to keep your feet warm.

Even if we wear wool socks and boots, these extremities are always the ones that suffer the most this season. And we already know that having cold feet means that we automatically have that feeling throughout our body. Therefore, know how to warm cold feet It is essential to survive this season.

Hot water baths are the most common and effective home remedy. However, we cannot spend the day soaking our feet, especially if we have to leave the house. Therefore, we have searched a solution to stop having cold feet: we found it… and for less than 10 euros!

The solution to always have warm feet

This ‘pack’ includes 10 pads. amazon





Buy for 9.99 euros



It is about heating pads which are placed using adhesives on the sole of the foot and offer a pleasant sensation of heat for 8 hours. They are very comfortable because their design is extra thin, so it does not interfere with the footwear. They are single use.

Another advantage of this solution is that they do not need electricity to offer temperature comfort for up to 8 hours. He package selected includes 10 patches so you can have up to 5 uses if you use them on both feet.

Although there are more options on Amazon, we highlight this one from TerraTherm since it has more than 3,000 reviews in which its heating capacity and long duration stand out.

Solutions to not have cold feet

Although it is the cheapest and most effective solution, heating pads are not the only thing we can do for our cold feet. For a little more money, you can get heated socks that ensure maximum effectiveness when it comes to providing heat.

We are left with the Aissom modelfor sale on Amazon, which offers four heating levels. They work with rechargeable battery which lasts between 3 and 9 hours depending on the temperature level chosen. They are safe, since the heater is integrated into the fabric without coming into contact with the skin.

With 4 temperature levels, they adjust to each user. amazon





Buy for 39.99 euros



Although both solutions can be used both inside and outside the home, for the latter we have another trick that is clearly our favorite. It is about the Cecotec electric foot warmer which, for less than 30 euros, provides the greatest warmth and comfort to the feet.

Thanks to its instant heating, it is perfect for keeping your feet warm while watching TV or reading. Offers three temperature levels and it is soft and breathable.

It is perfect for our moments of rest. Cecotec





Buy for 29.90 euros



Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, taking into account their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.