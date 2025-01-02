He Coffee is one of the most popular drinks worldwide. Most people consume it mainly to maintain awake and energeticthanks to its content caffeinewhich helps them perform in their daily activities. Caffeine stimulates certain cells that cause the pituitary gland to send signals to the body to be alert, releasing adrenaline, which increases energy and improves cognitive functions.

However, its consumption may also have some negative effects, such as night rest. Therefore, you have to know the right time to drink the last coffee of the day so that it does not affect your sleep at night.

The Caffeine is the main active component of coffee and acts as a stimulant of the central nervous system. Its effects begin to be noticed between 30 and 45 minutes later. after ingesting it, lasting up to six hours or more. Therefore, its consumption can affect the ability to sleep several hours later.

To know the number of hours you should leave between your last coffee and going to sleep, you can take as a reference the 11:00 p.m. as time to go to bedin that case, the last cup of coffee should be between 16:15 and 16:30.

Other alternatives to coffee

With this time frame, the Effects of caffeine will diminish before bedtime and will not disturb sleep. If you need an afternoon rush, there are other alternatives with less caffeine such as tea or decaffeinated coffee.