There is already a date for the trial against the Spanish Daniel Sancho, accused of the murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The trial will take place from April 9 to May 3, 2024 at the Samui court (Southern Thailand) and will have 57 witnesses. The date has been set at the hearing held this Tuesday and it has been confirmed that it will last 15 working days and will be held from Tuesday to Friday. Both the Prosecutor's Office and Daniel Sancho's defense have presented their list of evidence and witnesses.

The Spaniard has been in provisional prison since last August 7, when he was arrested for the murder of Edwin Arrieta. The cook confessed that he wanted to put an end to the relationship that he had had with the Colombian plastic surgeon for more than a year, but that he refused. “I am guilty, but I was a hostage to Edwin, he kept me in a glass cage, he made me break up with my girlfriend, destroy the relationship, and I felt desperate,” he declared during the first days of the investigation.

At the end of last October, the Samui Prosecutor's Office stated in a report that both the murder and the subsequent dismemberment were committed with premeditation. “Daniel Sancho intentionally killed Edwin Arrieta with premeditation and buried, hid, moved and destroyed the body,” the letter said. In Thailand, premeditated murder is punishable by the death penalty, so the Spaniard's defense is trying to reduce the charges.

In any case, Daniel Sancho's defense denies that there was premeditation in the murder. In fact, a counterreport presented by the Legal Criminological firm Balfagón y Chippirrás maintains that the knife, saw and garbage bags that Daniel Sancho bought would have been for use in his work as a chef.