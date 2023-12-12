Club América is two games away from winning its 14th Liga MX title. Las Águilas will face the current Mexican soccer champion: Tigres. Although in recent tournaments the azulcremas have added positive results against the UANL team, the final seems very even.
André Jardine must have learned from the semifinal against Atlético de San Luis. Everything indicates that América will come out with its luxury team against Tigres in the first leg. This would be the starting lineup of the Coapa team.
Goalkeeper: Luis Ángel Malagón – The Mexican goalkeeper will play the most important series of his career. Malagón has to be very focused and communicate with his defense.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – This is one of the few doubts in América's eleven for the first leg. Miguel Layún had a great performance in the first leg against San Luis. Will Álvarez start as a starter?
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky – The defense looks much more solid when the Chilean is on the field. Although it seems that Ramón Juárez is the pair with which he understands best, Jardine insists on placing him next to Cáceres.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres – It is very likely that the Uruguayan defender will leave the squad after finishing the Apertura 2023. Cáceres has said that his desire is to become champion with the Águilas and then think about his future.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – Despite his seniority, Fuentes is still the best in his position. To test a button: the poor performance of Salvador Reyes. The 37-year-old footballer will start in the grand final.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The former FC Barcelona player is a fixture for André Jardine. Dos Santos is experiencing one of the best moments of his career. Jardine tried with Richard Sánchez in the return against San Luis, but the bet did not work out.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder has had a good regular season and a very good league. He has two assists in the postseason.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés – After recovering from his injury, the Chilean midfielder has shown that he brings a high level. In the league he scored two goals, but his specific weight on the team cannot be quantified.
Far right: Alejandro Zendejas – André Jardine tried Leonardo Suárez in the return against San Luis, but it seems that Zendejas will be the one chosen for the final series. The Mexican American is in better shape.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – The naturalized Mexican Colombian attacker has quickly adapted to the demands and needs of America. He has three goals in the league.
Center forward: Henry Martín – Although he missed a good part of the regular season due to injury, the Yucatecan forward has been one of América's figures in the league with four goals and one assist in four postseason games.
