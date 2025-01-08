2025 is officially inaugurated and from your hand come new fashion trends that cannot be missing in the wardrobe of all fashionistas. Although there are numerous currents that have swept this Fall/Winter 2024 and are maintained, such as the ‘burgundy’ or maroon color, suede and corduroy garments or bohemian airs, there are many others that are incorporated to star in the ‘street style’. The catwalks had already warned and now it has been Pantone who has confirmed it, the color of the year is Mocha Mousse or what is the same, chocolate brown.

Furthermore, this season the eighties aesthetic is recovered with wide shoulder pads in both dresses and jackets and balloon designs, especially in skirts, not to mention the ‘oversized’ cut jackets and transparencies. But it is also important to highlight that the star fabric is denim, that wardrobe essential that is always present in any dressing room and with which fashion once again shows us that nothing better than investing in timeless basics.

One color: brown

Above, Joey King at the ToyBurch show. Below right, Miu Miu show and to the left, Michael Kors show.

Gtres



Elegant, sophisticated and glamorous, chocolate brown is the leading color of the year. Miu Miu, Chloé or Carolina Herrera they presented it in their Fall/Winter 24 lines while Michael Kors or JW Andersonamong others, included it for Spring/Summer 2025. In addition, numerous artists have worn it and Pantone has chosen it as the tone of the year. Its great advantage is that it is very versatile and looks good with practically any other shade. In addition, it can be worn on a large number of garments, from coats, jackets or sweaters to pants, skirts and even shoes or bags.

Return to the 80s with XL shoulder pads

Louis Vuitton fashion show.



gtres





Fashion is cyclical and all trends come back. This 2025, one of the details that was most seen in the 1980s will be recovered: the marked shoulder pads. We will see them in any design, although especially in dresses and blazers. Louis Vuitton proposed them in Paris.









The silhouette of the season: very marked waist and volume in the upper body

Schiaparelli, Balmain, Mugler or Gucci They have included this silhouette in their shows and it promises to be the silhouette of the season. It is a very original figure, with a very marked waist and a lot of volume in the shoulder and arm area and can be worn with a large number of garments, from blazers or jackets to dresses. Hailey Bieber has been one of the experts who has already been seen with it and the truth is that it is available to everyone, since ‘low cost’ brands like Zara already have some models in their catalogues.

The denim

Bella Hadid, one of the best-known ‘it girls’, in jeans.



gtres





The most basic and timeless fabric is a trend this year. Denim, in any garment, is an essential wardrobe item and this season it is also on-trend. One of the biggest experts who is a fan of denim models is Bella Hadid and in her dressing room she has a large number of garments made of this fabric, although her favorite are pants.

Transparencies

Yves Saint Laurent and Fendi incorporate transparencies.

Gtres



They have been protagonists for several seasons now and this 2025 they are not going to disappear, the transparencies promise to sweep. Yves Saint Laurent is one of the Haute Couture brands that always includes them, especially in a gothic or dark key, although this season, fendi wanted to give it a romantic touch, including shiny applications.

Yes to animal print, but cow

Above, Maje coat for €1,895. Below right, Ulanka sneakers for €59.99. On the left, Pull&Bear pants, €35.99

Courtesy of the brands



Although in recent months, leopard print has flooded the catwalks, streetstyle and networks, although it will continue to be worn, this 2025 it will be the turn of the cow print. Louis Vuitton It incorporated it into its F/W 24 men’s line and during this year we will see it in a large number of models.

Now, you know all the trends that you have to have in your closet this 2025.