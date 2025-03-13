The transcendental Euroderbi of the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday has begun in style in the metropolitan. Atlético needed to match the global score after the defeat in the Bernabéu and has come out with the clear idea … Well, it has only taken 27 seconds to make the first goal of the game!

Fans have not reached their locations before the first goal went up to the scoreboard, somewhat manufactured by the mats from the same play that has started with the center serve.

Lenglet has been the one who, after passes in his own field, has sought the change of long game with a ball for Julián cut by Asencio. The clearance has fallen directly into Griezmann’s feet, fast to resume a play that has ended with a side pass from De Paul touched by the heel spider gently Before the Strong PAA entrance to finish off Gallagher.

Athletics have celebrated the euphoric goal. It is not for less, because just 27 seconds have taken to match a match that was expected much more complicated to start.

Now a new match opens with the tie tied again and with 89 minutes ahead … and extension if the contestants do not solve the tables before.