One of the most anticipated series of next year, ‘House of the Dragon’, or ‘Casa del Dragón’ in Spanish, excited fans by revealing the first trailer for its next season at the ‘Comic Con Experience’, one of the biggest entertainment events on our continent.

This series, set 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, works as its prequel and has pleasantly surprised many viewers. Despite the initial doubts due to the disappointing ending that ‘Game of Thrones’ experienced, classified as such by its followers, ‘House of the Dragon’ has managed to captivate the audience since its premiere in 2022

Trailer for the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’

What is the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’ about?

The second season of ‘La Casa del Dragón’, or ‘House of the Dragon’ in English, will focus on the most crucial stage of the plot, known as ‘The Dance of the Dragons‘. This confrontation takes place for absolute control of the Iron Throne between Rhaenyra Targaryenwho seeks to recover it, while Aegon Targaryen, his half-brother, struggles to support him. Each one is supported by different houses.

‘The Dance of the Dragons’, at least as narrated in the book ‘Fire and Blood’, on which the series is based, stands out for its crudeness and violence. Various important characters will meet their death.

When does the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere?

If there are no problems, the second season of the series ‘House of the Dragon’, a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, will premiere in the United States summer month, which starts in June. The exact date would be confirmed in the following months.

The series has been a great success for the HBO Max streaming platform. Photo: HBO

Where to watch the ‘House of the Dragon’ series?

The series ‘House of the Dragon’, both the first and second seasons to come, You can see it in its entirety on HBO Max, a streaming platform. In addition, you will have the possibility of enjoying all the seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Who is part of the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’?

For this occasion, the entire cast of the first season will be present in this one: