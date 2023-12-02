Ice hockey | The NHL’s Russian star refused to leave the ice – the Finnish foursome was effective in the crushing victory

The Finns from Dallas collected a total of seven power points in the crushing victory.

Tampa Bay Lightning suffered its fourth straight loss when it was crushed in Dallas in an ugly fashion.

The home team Stars defeated their final opponent from three years ago with 8–1 goals.

All Finns in Dallas collected power points. Jani Hakanpää, Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz all got two assists. Miro Heiskanen scored one goal.

At the end of the second period, we saw a special situation. Tampa’s second goalie Jonas Johansson already put on the equipment, but the Russian fighter Andrei Vasilevskiy refused to leave between the posts. Compatriot and teammate Nikita Kuthserov went to listen to Vasilevsky’s feelings, but he did not leave his goal.

Miro Heiskanen shot twice towards the goal.

Vasilevski did not return to the third round. He stopped 19 of 25 shots, Johansson stopped seven of nine shots.

Vasilevski, who was on the sidelines at the start of the season due to injury, has now played four matches. The defender, who has been one of the top keepers in the league for years, has only one victory with a save percentage of 85.9 and an average of 3.87 goals allowed.

Stars’ most powerful was Joe Pavelski (1+2). Jason Robertson scored two goals.