naomi watts he returned to horror movies with “Goodnight mommy”, the twisted movie that will make you doubt even the shadow of your mother. Also, she recently appeared in “Vigilante”, the new success of Netflix that tells a dark true story. However, the actress has been the face of horror for several years. In fact, there is a film that she starred in at the beginning of the 2000s and launched her to world fame, which surely few will be able to forget: “Ring”.

Although this film was a remake of the Japanese original, Hollywood was responsible for making it a classic at the time. Part of the great success that the plot obtained was not only thanks to the interpretation of Watts, but also to the frightening presence of Samarathe girl who made many afraid of tube televisions and water wells.

The little girl with long hair and skin as pale as snow was made into fiction by Daveigh Chasea child star who already enjoyed some recognition due to having acted in popular films such as “Donnie Darko”, “Artificial Intelligence”, “Spirited Away” (as the English voice of Spirited Away) and “Lilo and Stich” (Lilo’s voice).

Daveigh Chase was the voice of Lilo in the English version of the movie “Lilo and Stich”. Photo: Composition LR/Disney/Instagram/@daveighc

What happened to the girl in “The Ring”?

when it premiered “Ring”, Daveigh Chase, 11 years old at the time, became synonymous with nightmares for thousands of children and adults. However, what he never imagined was that her life would turn into a bad dream for several years.

After “The ring” (as it was titled in English), the young star was not hired for the sequels of the saga, since she had already grown old for the role. Even so, the artist continued with her acting career, although in roles without as much notoriety as that of Samara.

In this way, he had occasional appearances in series such as “CSI: Cold Case”, “Without a Trace” or in “Big Love”, an HBO production. Likewise, when she was in her 20s, her career as an actress was also being combined with her work as a model.

However, when he reached 30, his life took a somewhat murky turn.

Daveigh Chase also tried modeling after his acting career faltered. Photo: @daveighc/Instagram

Daveigh Chase and his problems with the law

As she grew older, the studios stopped calling her and her era as an actress faded little by little. According to her profile on the IMDb portal, her last performance was in 2016 with “American Romance” and, eventually, withdrew from public life. In fact, she hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since 2017.

In that year, she was accused of a serious crime. According to Looper magazine, she was walking around Hollywood in a stolen car, in which she, although she was not driving, she was a crew member, for which she was arrested.

Meanwhile, Chase was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, it transpired that the interpreter was involved in the death of a man who had been abandoned outside a hospital that same year. However, it was announced that the Police determined that she was not at fault in the matter.

Daveigh He is currently 32 years old, but it is not known what he has done after these incidents with the law.

Daveigh Chase was arrested on more than one occasion for misdemeanors. Photo: TMZ

Where to see “The Ring”?

“El Aro” can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, although not in all locations where the service is available. In Peru, you can view it through Apple TV, either for rent or rent.