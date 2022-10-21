Without a doubt, one of the most ambitious projects for Marvel Studios in the coming years will be the Fantastic Four movie, a film that was announced at the company’s panel months ago at San Diego Comic-Con. And now, rumors have spread about its cast, as an insider claims that actor Adam Driver has been in talks with the studio. According to the medium known as The Direct, the meeting that Driver has had with the company’s executives consists of seeing which character he could play in the long-awaited film. This could be neither more nor less than Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, for his part there is also the option of Victor Von Doom, the main villain of the group of heroes.



It is worth mentioning that the insider from where the information was taken has been successful in some actor confirmations, such as Harrison Ford for The Thunderbolts, as well as the villains who would return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That means that it is very possible that we will see Driver in this universe that little by little puts stars of the moment. For those who do not remember the actor, he participated in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, playing one of the villains, Kylo Ren, who can be considered the main antagonist of this trilogy. His performance has really pleased the fans, so having him now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be pretty special. Via: comic book

