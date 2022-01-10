Metropolitan State Traffic Inspectorate on January 10 in its official Telegram channel recalled basic safety standards and key qualities of road users.

So, the traffic police advised motorists to slow down on winter roads, not try to “slip” at intersections when the traffic signal is complete, control the road using car mirrors, maintain a distance, and also slow down in front of pedestrian crossings, in residential areas and near educational institutions.

Crossings are recommended to cross the road only in places permitted for this. Also, when crossing a multi-lane road, you should not leave because of a stopped car, without making sure of your safety. In addition, reflective elements or brightly colored clothing must be used to be visible.

On December 24, it was reported that 1.3 thousand newest video analytics cameras with a neural network will appear on the Moscow Ring Road and key highways of the capital.

The information received from the cameras will help to assess traffic as accurately as possible, record accidents, fires, parked cars in the traffic lane, objects on the road and any incidents.