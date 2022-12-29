Representatives of the Coremur trade association, after signing the agreement with the unions. / UGT

The trade employers Coremur and the unions signed an agreement on Thursday for the renewal of the Collective Agreement for Commerce in General in the Region of Murcia, which affects 35,000 professionals in the Community. The new document, which had been frozen for five years and with a legal text untouched for 10 years, will include fundamental aspects such as the classification of professional groups and the update until 2024 of the salary tables, which had not been altered since 2017.

The Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of UGT-RM (UGT-FESMC), the Federation of Services of CCOO-RM, and the employers’ association COREMUR (Federation of Commerce of the Region of Murcia) sat down at the negotiating table. The process that culminated this Thursday began in February 2022 at the Murcia Region Labor Mediation and Arbitration Office (OMAL), and the last document was declared satisfactory to all parties.

Among the agreements reached, a 2.5% increase in salary in all categories for the year 2022 and the same amount of 2.5% for 2023 stands out. For the year 2024, a 3% increase is agreed. The signed agreement guarantees these percentages on the variation that may occur with respect to future increases in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage.

It has also been agreed that the agreement arrears will be charged from January 1, 2022, in addition to an economic increase of differentiation between the different professional groups of 6%.

The union representatives of CC OO and UGT valued that the agreed improvements “have meant an update of the salaries of these workers.”