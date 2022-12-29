In the 2022 up Steam the most played titles have been largely free-to-play, at least those in the higher tier, the 240,000 concurrent player tier, where we find Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, PUBG Battlegrounds, Lost Ark, Goose Goose Duck, Dota 2 and Destiny 2, all free access games, plus a handful of premium priced titles: Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Dying Light 2 : Stay Human and Ark: Survival Evolved.

There band of 130,000 players and more it still includes some free-to-play games like Team Fortress 2, Path of Exiles and Multiversus, but it is more full of premium priced games like Naraka Bladepoint, GTA V, Monster Hunter Rise, Total War: Warhammer III, Cyberpunk 2077, New World, VRising, Rust and Wallpaper Engine.

Even in the band of 75,000 players there is a prevalence of premium priced games with only three free-to-play: Unturned, War Thunder, Warframe and The Sims 4. The other games are: Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, Vampire Survivors, Dead by Daylight, FIFA 23, Rainbow Six Siege, The Forest, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Left 4 Dead 2, Football Manager 2023, FIFA 22, Terraria, Valheim, Football Manager 2022, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Raft, Dread Hunger, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Civilization VI.

Basically it seems that the most successful free-to-play are able to catalyze the general attention by making huge numbers, but tending to thin out when the success is medium.