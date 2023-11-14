Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 00:09



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The new consumer bonus campaign in Torrevieja is about to come out of the oven. Yesterday the City Council released a small pill of what is to come through the Official Bulletin of the Province (BOP). The new rules, to begin with, contemplate a higher amount than the last edition. This time 867,640 euros will be allocated compared to the 300,000 euros that were invested for the return to school.

The decree still does not affect the dates on which this Christmas campaign will be celebrated. For now, the deadline has been opened for associations that can manage the campaign to apply. In past editions, the association with which we collaborated was Apymeco. The deadline for submitting applications will be just four business days starting today, Wednesday. Interested entities may apply by presenting their documentation at the Consistory’s electronic headquarters.

As LA TRUTH has learned, the intentions of the municipal government team are that, given the high amount, the telematic sale of bonds can be recovered. In the last edition, the decision to reduce the sale to in-person sales at the Commerce office in La Plasa was highly criticized, leading to scenes of special tension in the long queues that formed.

The PSOE even proposed that its acquisition be prioritized for those registered and on low incomes.