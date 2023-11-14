The Mapuche leader Facundo Jones Huala, in an archive image. Day Diary

The Supreme Court of Argentina confirmed this Tuesday the extradition to Chile of the Mapuche leader Facundo Jones Huala. The man, 37 years old and born in Argentina, was sentenced by the Chilean justice system to nine years in prison for the arson attack on a farm in the Los Ríos region, in southern Chile, and for carrying firearms. . After being paroled in 2022, he was on the run until he was arrested in January in southern Argentina. The court approved the extradition of the Mapuche leader in August, but Jones Huala’s defense appealed the ruling. The Supreme Court has now determined that the leader must serve “the remainder of the sentence,” which is one year, four months and 17 days, in Chile, as indicated sentence.

Jones Huala was found guilty in 2018 of having burned down, along with three other men, the house of the caretakers of an agricultural farm in the Chilean town of Río Bueno in 2013. The leader was sentenced by the Valdivia Guarantee Court to six years in prison. for the crime of arson and three years for the illegal possession of a “handmade firearm.” In January 2022, he was granted conditional release, but less than a month later the decision was revoked due to his “non-appearance” before the Chilean justice system.

The Mapuche leader crossed the mountain range and was a fugitive until last January, when the provincial police of Río Negro, a province in southern Argentina, found him in a house and transferred him to a police station. The Government of Gabriel Boric then requested the extradition of the Mapuche leader. “Of course we are interested in ensuring that there is no impunity, therefore we want him to be extradited so that he can serve the corresponding sentence,” said the Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior at that time, the socialist Manuel Monsalve. In August, when the Argentine justice system decided to accept the Chilean request and extradite Huala, the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office agreed with the decision and expressed its hope that the Argentine Supreme Court would resolve as soon as possible.

The activist’s defense has argued that Huala suffers “illegitimate persecution.” The activist is accused of leading the group Mapuche Ancestral Resistance (RAM) – which has been considered a daughter organization of the Chilean CAM – to which attacks on properties on both sides of the border are attributed. He had already been arrested for the first time in Argentina in 2017 and extradited to Chile a year later. At that time, he told EL PAÍS: “I am imprisoned for being a militant and a symbol of the resistance of my people, for having expressed what thousands of Mapuche and other communities think. We are tired of oppression, the dispossession of taking our land and killing us and arresting us whenever they want. “My cry of resistance generated some hope in the people who began to mobilize to recover their lands.”

In Argentina, Huala became known for leading the Mapuche occupation of 500 hectares of the more than 900,000 that the Italian businessman Luciano Benetton owns in Patagonia. The conflict in Patagonia generates constant conflicts, many of them violent, due to the land claims made by the native communities protected by the Constitution. The Argentine Magna Carta was reformed in 1994 to recognize “the ethnic and cultural pre-existence of Argentine indigenous peoples” and “the community possession and ownership of the lands they traditionally occupy.” The dispute is concentrated in a large territory that covers a good part of the possessions that the Italian businessman has in southern Argentina, but also extends to Chile.

The Chilean State faces multiple challenges in La Araucanía and the neighboring regions, known as the Southern Macrozone. It is a place where diverse conflicts converge. On the one hand, the historical demand of the Mapuche people especially for land, which has taken a violent path since 1997 with the first CAM attacks. On the other hand, however, phenomena such as wood theft, drug trafficking, criminal organizations and the birth of new groups with an even more reckless profile have intersected. It is a profound problem that the Chilean governments, of different types, have not been able to control, despite their efforts.

