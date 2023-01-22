But this optical illusion that has spread like wildfire and many fail to spot may make you doubt yourself.

A first look at the top color of the traffic light shows that it is red, but it is not.

The British Daily Mail reported on its website, Sunday, that the matter is a mind-boggling optical illusion.

She said that the image was widely spread on the application of short videos “Tik Tok”.

She added that at first glance the light appears red in the traffic light, but when you look closely, you discover that the color is gray.

In explaining the matter, the mind that sees a light signal expects the color to be red and not any other color.

When you remove the cyan filter (the filter that works to pass lights of other colors and block), it can be seen that the true color is gray, and the mind has tricked you into thinking otherwise.

The publisher of the video said your brain works harder to convince you that you see the color red.

Human retinas have photoreceptors, which respond to and detect bright light.

They are called rods and cones, for example when different light wavelengths enter the eye, they are captured by rods and cones, and translated into chemical impulses transmitted through the optic nerve to the brain, where images, movement and colors are collected to show the whole picture in our minds.

Cones process fine details, allowing for high resolution, and are also responsible for color perception, especially red, green and blue. Rods are active during low light.

The “cones” are divided into 3 types, each of which is more sensitive to a certain type of color: red, green or blue.

And the cyan color is a mixture of green and blue, which means that the cyan filter allows only these two colors to pass through and blocks the red color.

Therefore, when he puts a filter on red, most of that color cannot penetrate that filter.