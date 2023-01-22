Straight

In England there was talk this week about the need and desire to win. It was exposed by Pep Guardiola, a carpanta of success who in his day also felt satiated with glory. “I won four consecutive leagues in Spain as a player and the fifth was no longer the same, nor was the sixth. I was no longer hungry. Caviar, how good I am… Madrid beat me. We will be in the history books for what we have done, but it is in the past.” Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier. With the Catalan coach he also won four League Cups and one Cup and sometimes it seems that he is only seduced by the pending challenge of the Champions League.

3 Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Ben White (Takehiro Tomiyasu, min. 45), Zinchenko, Gabriel, Thomas, Odegaard (Robert Holding, min. 93), Xhaka, Martinelli (Trossard, min. 82), Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka 2 De Gea, Varane (Alejandro Garnacho, min. 91), Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, McTominay, Antony (Fred, min. 70) and Wouter Weghorst See also Bucha, Iryna Filkina: who was the dead woman with red nail polish goals 0-1 min. 17: Rashford. 1-1 min. 23: Eddie Nketiah. 2-1 min. 52: Bukayo Saka. 2-2 min. 58: Lisandro Martinez. 3-2 min. 89: Eddie Nketiah. Referee anthony taylor Yellow cards Ben White (min. 18), Antony (min. 47) and Shaw (min. 83)

Guardiola is aroused by healthy envy to see how the leader, Arsenal, who he is chasing in the domestic championship, manages. “They have it all.” And he attends to football, but above all to passion. “How they celebrate the goals, how they speak, how they look at each other. That is football and we don’t have it right now”, laments the award-winning coach.

City resolved their duel against Wolverhampton (3-0) with three goals from Haaland, but the outburst is at the Emirates, a stadium that has not seen Arsenal win a Premier. The last alirón, that of the Invincibles, was celebrated in Highbury, so in north London there is more bologna than caviar. And the guts are removed. The best Manchester United in recent years, the most solid and best collectivist, scored two goals against the leader in their fiefdom, but fell (3-2) against a rival full of football and vigor, feverish in their game.

On this occasion, the team that Mikel Arteta has built got up to come back from a great goal by Rashford that rewarded United after a start to the game that had already shown them subdued. So far in the League, only the Old Trafford team had beaten Arsenal. But there were no doubts. That which pushed them to come back, even to win about an hour after Lisandro tied the game at two, Guardiola had already identified before the game.

Arsenal devoured the game, grabbing Manchester by the chest and shaking them until Nketiah’s late goal came, which had already opened the scoring before Saka turned it around. The leader remains with a five-point lead, and with one game less played than Manchester City and, above all, dissipates the threat from United, who is eleven points behind.

Of course, in the Etihad there are also devourers. Everything is excessive with Haaland, who has scored 25 goals so far in the championship, two more than those scored by the top scorers in the last three leagues, who are not exactly just any: Vardy, Kane and, tied last season, Salah and Son.

Manchester City resolved their home game against Wolverhampton without haste, looking for and not finding the goal because they have barely 12 goals in 20 games, but after the arrival of Julen Lopetegui on the board they had managed to become strong in defense. All this improvement paled before Haaland, who barely needed thirteen minutes of play, with the break in between, to score three goals.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.