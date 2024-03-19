Thanks to GfK data we have the opportunity to see the ranking of best selling games in the UK in the last week. The most successful names of the last period have fallen and now the best-known and evergreen products are back on top. Here's to the Top 40:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- WWE 2K24
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Minecraft
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Wreckfest
- God of War Ragnarok
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- It Takes Two
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit – Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption
- F1 23
- Unicorn Overlord
- NBA 2K24
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The Sims 4: For Rent
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Tekken 8
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Mario Party Superstars
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
- Batman: Arkham Knight
Best-selling games
As we can see, the best-selling games include as often the case EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy and WWE 2K24. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth dropped to fifth place from second last week and Unicorn Overlord went from seventh to 25th position.
Helldivers 2, on the other hand, rises from eighth position to fourth, demonstrating that the game continues to be appreciated. Obviously there are Nintendo names in the ranking, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario vs. Donkey Kong which all fall into the Top 10.
