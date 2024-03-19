See also Splatoon 3 will have a new Nintendo Direct with 30 minutes of information

Thanks to GfK data we have the opportunity to see the ranking of best selling games in the UK in the last week. The most successful names of the last period have fallen and now the best-known and evergreen products are back on top. Here's to the Top 40:

Best-selling games

Helldivers 2

As we can see, the best-selling games include as often the case EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy and WWE 2K24. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth dropped to fifth place from second last week and Unicorn Overlord went from seventh to 25th position.

Helldivers 2, on the other hand, rises from eighth position to fourth, demonstrating that the game continues to be appreciated. Obviously there are Nintendo names in the ranking, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario vs. Donkey Kong which all fall into the Top 10.