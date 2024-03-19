This year the anime games have been somewhat poor, the clearest example being the release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which was another are fighter that really does not surprise, which makes it possible to rethink the idea of ​​making more thoughtful video games. Precisely a project that attracts a lot of attention is Sand Landan adaptation of the manga created by the late Akira Toriyama, and which fortunately moves away from the battle genre to move on to something more interesting.

Precisely to convince the doubtful public, a playable demo has been announced to try for a few minutes this treasure hunting, adventure and stealth experience that promises a lot. With all the animated style that only the power of cel shading can offer and thus recreate key moments of these stories in the most faithful way.

Here you can see the presentation trailer:

As for the release date of the demo, there is nothing to wait for, since along with the video it has been commented that users can now go to their preferred store to download. It is worth mentioning that for those who want to play on Switch there is important news, as there is no port planned for the current platform, unless it is being saved for the next generation of Nintendo.

Remember that Sand Land the is launched April 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Bandai Namco

Editor's note: I'm excited to see this video game in action, since the manga that serves as a one shot by Akira Toriyama is worth reading. In addition, having a fresh air of adventure-style gameplay will be something that attracts fans' attention even more.