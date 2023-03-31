Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:37





The case for the alleged bribery of Stormy Daniels is the first that Donald Trump has faced, but not the only one, far from it the most serious. The former president of the United States has several open fronts with Justice.

The most imminent has to do with the 2020 election and Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat in Georgia. The key to the process is a call he made to the Secretary of State for that territory, Republican Brad Raffensperger, on January 2, 2021 asking him to “find” enough votes to reverse the results of the polls. District Attorney Fani Willis announced as early as January that her decision whether or not to press charges will be “imminent,” once the special grand jury had already finished her work.

The assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by radicals affiliated with Trump, and the role that the former president played in promoting this action, have been the subject of an investigation by a special committee of the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. , which summoned the Department of Justice, the competent institution to make a decision, to accuse the former president of cooperating with an insurrection and of conspiring to make a false statement, among other charges.

Donald Trump is also being investigated for keeping government documents that should not be in his hands once he leaves the White House, a situation in which Joe Biden himself also finds himself during his time as vice president. The FBI found around 13,000 documents at the Republican’s property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, some of them classified as top secret.

In September of last year, the New York attorney general sued Trump and his Trump Organization for fraud. She allegedly inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get lower-interest loans and better insurance terms. The alleged fraud would amount to at least 250 million dollars and in principle it will be judged next October.

Trump is finally facing two defamation lawsuits filed by a former columnist for ‘Elle’ magazine after the former president denied up to two times having raped her in a department store in late 1995 or early 1996. One of these lawsuits He could go to trial as early as April 25.