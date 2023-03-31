Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk oblast, has been since the end of last year the main stage of the war that Russia broke out against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said Bakhmut’s ouster would deal a heavy blow to Kiev’s resistance as it would open the way for Russia to gain even more ground in the east of the country.

The main Russian assault force in this battle is the Wagner mercenary group, whose leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is an ally of President Vladimir Putin. The paramilitary group recruited prisoners in Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine, with the promise of freedom after serving in the war.

Last week, Prigozhin reported that more than 5,000 prisoners were pardoned after their contracts to fight for Wagner ended.

However, in recent months there have been several signs of disagreements between the mercenary group and the Kremlin, which could jeopardize Russian plans in Ukraine.

Prigozhin embarrassed Putin by claiming victories in battles before Russia’s own armed forces spoke out, publicly criticizing Russia’s top military and complaining about a lack of ammunition and support. He also complained that he no longer had direct access to Putin.

The battle of Bakhmut has already caused Wagner heavy losses and, after weeks of confident speech, Prigozhin said on Wednesday (29) that his contingent in the Ukrainian city suffered “severe damage”.

The fact that Putin admitted that the mercenary group remained with little or no support in a battle with heavy losses has given rise to the theory that the Russian president’s goal is to prevent Prigozhin from becoming too popular and seek to face him in the 2024 presidential election. .

This theory was supported by analyst George Barros, head of the geospatial intelligence team that monitors Russia and Ukraine at the Institute for War Studies (ISW).

“Currently, we assess, due to the internal disputes between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Yevgeny Prigozhin, that the Russians are using Bakhmut to largely destroy the Wagner group and, so to speak, put Prigozhin ‘in his place’”, he said during a recent online debate on Ukraine. The statements were reproduced by the British newspaper The Independent.

The disagreement between Prigozhin and Putin would be so deep that the leader of the mercenary group would be willing to turn his attention to Africa, where Wagner operates in Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali and other countries, according to sources heard by Bloomberg. .

On Telegram, Prigozhin said he didn’t know what “Bloomberg is talking about”. “Apparently they know better than I do what we’re going to do next. As long as we are needed by our nation, we will continue to fight on the territory of Ukraine”, he countered.

An eventual break with Wagner could compromise the Russian offensive in the neighboring country, since, as George Barros pointed out, the Kremlin troops are exhausted.

“Russian conventional armed forces have been defeated. If we consider Russian forces as a whole, all important combat units

[…] already fought in Ukraine last year, and they all suffered varying levels of losses and were regrouped to some extent”, he explained, citing that Russia is being forced to send increasingly inexperienced men to the battlefield, “which is very good for Ukraine”.

Interestingly, a Ukrainian intelligence officer informed CNN that prisoners are being recruited directly by the Russian Ministry of Defense to fight as “cannon fodder” in Ukraine. That is, in its desperation, the Kremlin seems willing to stop “outsourcing” what Wagner had been doing.