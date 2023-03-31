The movie of Super Mario Bros. opens in less than a week, and with promotions and announcements in full swing, there are still a few things we don’t know about the movie. Of course, one of them is that the voice of Mario, Charles Martinetwill supposedly have some cameos in the upcoming movie.

But none of them have been revealed yet. However, as reported by the Spanish film and entertainment website eCartelera, information has been obtained about who he will play. Martinet in the film.

With the premiere so close, we know that many of you want to be surprised by the role (or roles) of Martinet. So if you do not want to know this information, this is your chance to get out of the note, since there will be spoilers below.

*SPOILER ALERT*

Yeah, we’re a little disappointed that Martinet don’t be too Mario, but at least we’re glad it’s going to be in the movie. And according to eCartelera, Martinet has at least two confirmed cameos in the Illumination movie.

In both the Spanish version of the film and the English release, it is said that Charles Martinet will play the father of Mario, which we think is very appropriate. We’re a little curious to see what the plumber’s dad will actually look like, or maybe he’ll just make an appearance via phone call or something. We don’t know, we’re just thinking out loud here.

It is said that the second role that Martinet will play is that of an unknown character named Giuseppe. We do not know how they are associated with Mario nor what is his role in the film at this point.

Of course, none of this is likely to be confirmed before the film’s release on April 5. Illumination is probably keeping this a surprise for longtime fans who will be keeping an eye out for the iconic voice.

Via: Nintendo Life