The Chinese crossover JAC S4 of Kazakhstan assembly has received the Vehicle Type Approval Certificate (OTTS). This document gives the automaker the right to sell the model in Russia. The portal reports about it on January 12. “Chinese cars”…

The crossover is made in the new style of JAC, which is called the Global Design of JAC Passenger Car 3.0 Era. The overall dimensions of the novelty are 4410 × 1800 × 1660 mm, the wheelbase is 2620 mm.

In Russia, the model will be offered with 1.5-turbocharged and 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engines. Transmissions – mechanical and continuously variable variator.

The list of options includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Assist (BAS), Brake Force Regulation (EBD) and Tire Pressure Monitoring. Power windows and climate control are also mentioned. Parking sensors, cruise control, navigation system and a rear view camera are optionally installed.

Dealers are expected to receive such crossovers in the spring of 2022.

On March 5, it was reported that JAC began selling the new S7 crossover in Russia. The model will be offered with a five- and seven-seater saloon.

The car is produced at the Kazakh plant “SaryarkaAvtoProm” in the city of Kostanay.