The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation in Torre Pacheco that culminated in the arrest of a neighbor of the municipality as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with force in homes in the Cartagena district of Los Urrutias and serious threats in a bar from La Palma-Cartagena.

The investigation began thanks to citizen collaboration, when several neighbors alerted to the existence of an individual on the roof of a building, which, presumably, he intended to access. Civil guards from the Prevention of Citizen Security attended the scene and interviewed the witnesses, who provided information about their physical characteristics and clothing. Minutes later, the police deployment allowed the location of the suspect who, upon being surprised, had entered a restaurant, trying to hide behind the bar, where he was arrested.

While the investigators began conducting the proceedings to clarify the facts, they found that the clothing he was wearing: a mechanic’s overalls, one of those used in sports races, was similar to that described by the owner of a hospitality establishment, located in La Palma-Cartagena, who had reported a series of threats from a client.

In his complaint, he said that the events occurred after an individual refused to pay for a drink. Requiring his compost, he unzipped the jumpsuit he was wearing and displayed what appeared to him to be a revolver, warning him to let it go. The alleged link of the subject with this other criminal act, culminated in the attribution of the alleged responsibility of a crime of serious threats.

Recently, the agents have verified that the bicycle on which he was circulating and several of the belongings that he was carrying at the time of his arrest came from a theft in a house, which also occurred in the town of Los Urrutias, whose owners have recognized such objects as their own .

This is a 43-year-old male, Moroccan national and a resident of Torre Pacheco, who, together with the proceedings, was brought before the Cartagena Investigating Court. The investigation culminated in the clarification of two crimes of robbery with force in a home and one of serious threats, although its alleged involvement in other robberies of similar characteristics is not ruled out.