Regarding the premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’, a film starring cillian murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan, the news emerged that the same scientist robert oppenheimer He arrived in our country in 1962 with the purpose of being decorated by the National University of Engineering (UNI), which awarded him a gold medal and the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa. For this reason, in recent days, a video has gone viral in our country showing that said award was sold in the famous program ‘The price of history’.

How was the scene of the sale of the medal?

A man, identified as Mark, approached the pawn shop with the purpose of selling an 18-carat medal, which, according to what he said, was given by the National University of Engineering to theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer. The subject stated that he wanted to sell said item for $15,000, which is why Chumlee called an expert on the subject, who confirmed the object’s origin; however, he confirmed its value at $7,500, which, after a hard debate, ended up being the sale price.

During the process, Mark pointed out that his mother was a hairdresser for Kitty Oppeheimer, wife of the scientist and, when she died, her mother went to her home in New Jersey. That’s when the housekeeper pointed out that he could take whatever he wanted, which included taking said medal.

What was the reason why the UNI decorated Oppenheimer?

Robert Oppenheimer came to our country to offer a conference, which was held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Architecture of the mentioned house of studies. In addition, his visit was also made to establish a link with Peruvian scientists, in order to exchange ideas for the benefit of science and culture, and thus create bridges between Peru and the United States in the scientific field.

It was during this visit that the UNI took advantage of granting him the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa and awarding the famous man of science. Let’s remember that Oppenheimer is known as the “father of the atomic bomb” and his contribution to science was invaluable. Although, unfortunately, it claimed many human lives, which is why he was put on the ‘black list’ in his country of origin.

Oppenheimer’s work caused the death of thousands of people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Photo: Wikipedia

