A mural with the image of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco, assassinated in Brazil in 2018. Isaac Fontana (EFE)

One of the two arrested for the murder of the Brazilian councilor and activist Marielle Franco, Élcio de Queiroz, has reached a collaboration agreement with the justice system that led him to confess numerous details of the crime and which, ultimately, seeks to bring the masterminds of the crime. This is an important step to answer the big question that half of Brazil has been asking for the last five years: who ordered Marielle to be killed, and why. The country’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, explained it this Monday at a press conference, who did not give details about the information that Queiroz provided to preserve the investigation, although he did imply that it was quite relevant. “The summary of the day is that Élcio’s confession allows information that leads to clarifying the entire dynamic of the crime and obviously other participations.” The minister advanced that in the coming weeks there will be new police operations that could reach the principals of the murder. He cited the role of the militias and organized crime in Rio de Janeiro, the main hypothesis that has always been used to explain this political assassination. Until now, the Federal Police investigation was based on the perpetrators of the crime, but that chapter is now considered closed.

Queiroz, a former agent of the Military Police, is the one who was driving the car that was chasing Franco through the streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro on the night of March 14, 2018. In the back seat was Ronnie Lessa, another former military police officer who fired four shots into the councilwoman’s face with a submachine gun. The blast also killed his driver, Anderson Gomes. Both Queiroz and Lessa, the two executioners, were arrested just a year after the murder and since then they have remained in a maximum security prison awaiting a trial that has not yet been dated. In your agreement award-winning denunciation, Queiroz confessed to the crime, gave details of how they planned the murder and how they later disposed of the vehicle, and presumably provided information that could lead to the masterminds. That sensitive agreement with justice will bring him some criminal benefit, but the Minister of Justice advanced that he will remain in prison.

He decided to speak out after the police connected the dots that led to a third person: Maxwell Simões, known as sel, a former firefighter who flaunted a life of luxury on his social networks and who considered himself the best friend of Lessa, the murderer. Simões had already been arrested and sentenced to four years in prison for obstructing the investigations, but he was serving a sentence in a semi-open regime. This Monday he was arrested again. He was accused of having hidden the murder weapon and of having ordered some collaborators to dispose of it by throwing it into the sea, in front of the Barra da Tijuca beach. In addition, it is now known that Simões worked with Lessa planning the murder for months: he kept an eye on the councilwoman’s routines and waited for a window of opportunity. He would drive the car and Lessa would shoot. At the end of 2017 they were about to kill her, but Simões alleged a mechanical failure in the car that ruined the operation. Lessa interpreted this as a retreat and finally called Queiroz to replace him; This is how the couple that finally executed the progressive leader was formed.

The councilor’s sister, Anielle Franco, who is now Minister of Racial Equality, said this Monday on her social networks that she trusted the investigation led by the Federal Police, but added: “I repeat the question I have been asking for five years: who ordered Marielle to be killed and why.” During the years that former President Jair Bolsonaro was in power, Franco’s family did not want the investigation to leave the Rio Civil Police (where it seemed to be stuck) and pass into the hands of the Federal Police, which depends on the central government. The corporation began to immerse itself in the convoluted case in February of this year, barely a month after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed the presidency, who ordered that the total resolution of the homicide be given top priority.