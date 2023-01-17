On the corresponding matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara visited Atlético de San Luis where they drew a zero-goal draw, in said match the worst was feared for the state of health of their best footballerAlexis Vegawho was injured in the second half of the game.
Alexis Vega He underwent some studies on his right knee on Monday morning and fortunately the doctor ruled out a ligament injury, so an exploratory arthroscopy will be performed this Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury and recovery time.
After it was confirmed that vega He has no ligament injury, the Dr. Rafael Ortega He spoke about what is coming for the rojiblanco striker in his recovery.
In an interview with the journalist David Medrano, ortega explained that the injury Alexis Vega It’s not that serious because it wasn’t a meniscus injury or something similar, it’s a “free body repair.”
“When you have to suture a meniscus, there is a minimum time of four to five months, when you have to remove a free body, the time is reduced by half, six to eight weeks”
– Rafael Ortega.
In this way, according to the arthroscopy that is going to be performed on the striker, it will be possible to determine the exact time that the rojiblanco footballer will require rest, which, as the doctor has already announced, will be approximately six to eight weeks.
