The former Sampdoria and Galatasaray director will be Campos’ right-hand man, dedicating himself in particular to loan players
There is an Italian eye for PSG. In January Pasquale Sensibile joined the technical staff of the Parisian club. The former sporting director of Sampdoria, Novara and Galatasaray has taken on a dual role: supervising PSG players now on loan and managing a scouting area. He will soon be in Turin to meet the Argentinian Paredes and soon he will see the Dutch Wjinaldum in Rome. In the past he also worked with Roma during the management of Sabatini. Instead in Paris he returns to work alongside Luis Campos, Leonardo’s successor at the top of the company chaired by Al Khelaifi.
SKRINIAR
—
Indirectly, this move allows us to look more closely at the Italian reality. Over time, the Qatari club has often drawn in Serie A. And even now many believe that behind the hesitations about the renewal of the Interista Skriniar and the AC Milanista there is precisely the attention of the PSG.
January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 19:47)
