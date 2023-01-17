There is an Italian eye for PSG. In January Pasquale Sensibile joined the technical staff of the Parisian club. The former sporting director of Sampdoria, Novara and Galatasaray has taken on a dual role: supervising PSG players now on loan and managing a scouting area. He will soon be in Turin to meet the Argentinian Paredes and soon he will see the Dutch Wjinaldum in Rome. In the past he also worked with Roma during the management of Sabatini. Instead in Paris he returns to work alongside Luis Campos, Leonardo’s successor at the top of the company chaired by Al Khelaifi.