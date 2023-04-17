A comment you made Sheyla Rojas in response to a user instagram It shook the world of entertainment because it announced that, apparently, it would have ended its relationship with the Mexican businessman Luis Miguel Galarzaknown as ‘Sir Winston’. The “break” became known thanks to the fact that she stated that “the right one will come,” which hinted that her partner was not. In this sense, said post reminded several of the time that the Brazilian Reinaldo Dos Santosknown for his predictions in the world of entertainment and sports, predicted that he would not marry the Mexican.

Reinaldo Dos Santos predicted the end of Sheyla Rojas’ relationship

In the program “On everyone’s lips“, in August 2022, the Two saints about whether the former television host would go down the aisle with her fiancé. Given this, the Brazilian commented forcefully: “No! I don’t see them together in the future.” At that time, Sheyla celebrated his 35th birthday in the Mexican city of Guadalajara along with her boyfriend, the businessman ‘Sir Winston’.

In addition to this prediction, Two saints indicated that from that date their relationship would only last a year and that ‘Shey Shey’ he would wear white in four years. Also, and despite Valeria Piazza assured that Sheyla would undergo fertility treatments to have a child with the native of zacatecas, reinaldo She assured that she would be a single mother.

What happened between Sheyla Rojas and ‘Sir Winston’?

Since this prediction was given eight months ago, the relationship between the two has not been going through good times. It was known long ago that Sheyla She did want to start a family with the Mexican businessman, but she wanted to get married first and then give birth. However, according to her own words, it seems that “the right one will arrive”, and it is not ‘Sir Winston‘.