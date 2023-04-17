There is now also an M version of the i7, which is BMW’s most powerful EV.

Soon it will no longer be possible, but BMW will hold on to ‘the Power of Choice’ for the time being. So that means you can get the same car with different powertrains, electric and non-electric. That is also with the new one 7 Series the case. Gasoline, diesel or electric: it’s all possible.

The choice is now being expanded slightly, because BMW is presenting a new electric top model in Shanghai: the i7 M70 xDrive. Until now there was only the i7 xDrive60, but now there is also an M version of the electric top sedan.

The i7 M70 is good for 660 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful electric BMW. There is a small caveat: to unleash this power and torque you need to enable M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost function. In that case you can blast from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds.

The i7 M70 is therefore a full second faster than the i7 xDrive60, which has 544 hp and 745 Nm of torque. As you can deduce from the name, you have four-wheel drive in both cases, with an electric motor on both the front and rear axles.

The top speed of the i7 M70 is old-fashioned limited to 250 km / h. You cannot reach that speed with the normal i7, because it is limited to 240 km/h. If you want to keep yourself in check there’s also a ‘MAX RANGE’ mode, where you can’t go faster than 90 km/h.

The i7 M70 has not only received the M label because this car is faster. The chassis has also been addressed with special adaptive air suspension and a different tuning of the four-wheel drive, shock absorbers and steering. There are also larger M Sport brakes.

The i7 M70 has the same 101.7 kWh battery pack as the i7 xDrive60, but of course doesn’t get as far. The WLTP range is between 488 and 560 km, where the xDrive 60 is between 590 and 625 km.

In terms of appearance, there is little new. As with the i4, there is hardly any visual distinction between the M version and the normal version with M Performance package. If you care about the looks, you do not necessarily have to have the i7 M70.

What price tag BMW hangs on the i7 M70 is not yet known. We will undoubtedly hear that in the second half of this year, when the new M version of the i7 will experience its market launch.

