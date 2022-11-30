In recent years, Harry Styles has positioned itself as one of the most famous pop celebrities Worldwide. First with One Direction and then with his solo career, the British singer has managed to stand out in the music industry. Peru has not been oblivious to this, since in the country there are thousands of fans who closely follow the trajectory of the interpreter of “As it was”.

That is why, this Tuesday, November 29, the composer will also give a concert at the National Stadium in Lima. However, it is not the first time that the actor will visit Peruvian lands. Almost 10 years ago, Styles sang with One Direction in the country and, prior to that, he starred in an emotional moment that captivated his Peruvian followers.

When did Harry Styles wear the shirt of the Peruvian team along with One Direction?

In May 2013, one directiongroup in which he sang Harry Styles, announced a tour of different countries in Latin America. Among the places where the boy band would play was Peru, as well as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil.

After announcing these presentations in South America, the members of the now-defunct British band decided to celebrate by posing with the national team shirts of each of the territories they would visit.

This is how they put on the emblematic shirt of the Peruvian team and posed in front of cameras. This emotional gesture was made at Wembley Stadium in London, England. These images generated emotion in their fans, who did not hesitate to applaud and celebrate the initiative of the British singers.

Harry Styles and the rest of his teammates from the now-defunct One Direction group took pictures with the Peruvian team shirt. Photo: Capture YouTube/WeLovePopMag

When was the Harry Styles concert with One Direction in Lima?

The One Direction concert in Lima took place on the night of April 27, 2014 at the National Stadium. That year, hundreds of fans were able to see Harry Styles up close and hear him sing live with his bandmates.

Why did One Direction break up?

one direction was the band with which Harry Styles achieved worldwide fame. The boy band began playing in 2010 and consisted of the actor, as well as Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

However, in 2015, Malik decided to leave the group. After his retirement, the band continued to perform, but in 2016 they announced that they would be taking an indefinite break.

The band One Direction, of which Harry Styles was a part, dissolved in 2015. Photo: AFP

The members assured that this was due to the fact that they were exhausted by the demanding schedule of schedules and presentations. Meanwhile, in 2017, in dialogue with Rolling Stone magazine, Styles said that he did not want to “exhaust the belief” of his fans in his person.

“If you’re ‘blind,’ you may think: let’s continue touring. But we all think in the group as to let that happen (the indefinite pause). You realize you’re exhausted and you don’t want to exhaust people’s belief in you,” she detailed.