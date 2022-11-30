In a video that circulates on the networks, the president was applauded by congressmen; Lira was booed upon arrival at the restaurant

Allied deputies of the current government published photos on social media alongside the president Jair Bolsonaro during the party’s new bench dinner. The meeting was held this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022), at the Dom Francisco restaurant, in the Setor de Clubes Esportivos Sul, in Brasília.

In a video circulating on social networks, Bolsonaro was applauded by congressmen and posed smiling for the photos. Upon arrival for dinner, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) was called “missing” by supporters of the current Chief Executive.

At the door of the restaurant, deputies told journalists that the dinner did not have a partisan political content and that there was an atmosphere of “confraternization”🇧🇷

On leaving the event, deputies told journalists that the Chief Executive had not spoken, but that he had spoken with those present. He left 1 hour after arriving at dinner and did not speak to journalists.

Watch (16s):

Here are the photos published by the deputies at the PL dinner: