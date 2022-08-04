Gisela Valcarcel She is a renowned Peruvian host for her different entertainment formats. During her artistic career, she has presented different television programs, in which she has received national and international guests. However, an anecdotal event with a Chilean rock group was recorded in the viewers of that time.

The popular ‘Señito’ lived a tense moment with the main vocalist of Los Prisioneros, Jorge González, because he was firm in his decision not to sing on the set of Global Television. We tell you what Ethel Pozo’s mother did in the face of the refusal of the interpreter of “Tren al sur”.

Why did Jorge González refuse to sing on a TV set?

In 1998, the national figure led the space “Gisela with you” through the Global Television signal, which followed the same line as “Aló Gisela” and reached all Peruvian homes at noon.

In October of that same year, the program announced the presence of the rock band on the television set. Gisela Valcárcel and the public were excited to see all the members of Los Prisioneros.

During the interview, the presenter asked Jorge González, lead vocalist of the group, to sing one of his songs; However, the Chilean refused to fulfill that wish, since he only attended the interview, but not to sing.

“There is no lack of coordination. Our manager spoke clearly that we were coming (to Gisela Valcárcel’s set) for an interview, because we don’t have the equipment and we don’t do playback either. on television (…). We have not prepared anything”, said the Chilean.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say before the refusal of Los Prisioneros?

The presenter did not remain with her arms crossed and addressed the public so that they also join the request, but the artists ended up being screwed up by the attendees. Given this, Gisela Valcárcel issued a comment for the snub.

“When you host a live show, these things can happen. I am very sorry that this has happened (…). I don’t think it’s right for us to ask Los Prisioneros to sing. The Prisoners don’t want to sing. They are going to respect an agreement that I do not know. I apologize (to the public),” he said.

Did Gisela Valcárcel kick Los Prisioneros off her set?

Seeing that the rock band did not change its mind despite the insistence of those present, Gisela Valcárcel made a harsh comment to Los Prisionero when comparing them with other artists.

“There is no group, neither Peruvian nor foreign, that has ever refused to release live voice. If the idea of ​​Los Prisioneros is not to sing, I respect it. I appreciate you stopping by my studio, but I’m certainly not going to ask you to sing. For me, Los Prisioneros is a thing of the past,” she noted.

Are Prisoners still playing today?

In early 2006, The prisoners they dissolved definitively after having new disagreements. Although they broke up more than a decade ago, their songs have remained relevant to this day.

What was the last song of Los Prisioneros?

Without prior notice, Jorge gonzalez, premiered a record that would correspond to one of the last recordings he made in 2016. The former vocalist of The prisoners He released a new song titled “Thank You”, which can be interpreted as the end of his career.

Does Gisela Valcárcel return to TV with a new program?

Since a few months, Gisela Valcarcel announced through a promotional video on América TV that he would return to the small screen with a talent show. After several weeks, the popular ‘Señito’ revealed what her new space would be called, which will show new national talents, and this one has the name: “The great star”, which will premiere on August 6.