Executive order requests funds to fund women’s travel to states where the procedure is permitted

US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Wednesday (Aug 3, 2022) that expands federal protection for abortion in the country.

This is the 2nd decree issued by the White House since the US Supreme Court overturned, at the end of June, the jurisprudence that interpreted the procedure as constitutional law. “The health and lives of women are at stake.”, said Biden. Here’s the intact (70 KB).

The order was signed during the inaugural meeting of the task force created by the US government for female reproductive health. Requests authorization to use funds from the Medicaid program – aimed at families and low-income individuals – by the US Department of Health to finance the transport of women who want to travel to states where abortion is allowed.

The decree also directs Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to provide health care providers with technical information and legal guidance to assist with abortion care.

On Tuesday (Aug 2), a referendum that would eliminate abortion protections in the state constitution was rejected in Kansas. The result was considered a significant victory for the defenders of the right in the US – mostly linked to the Democrats.

“Voters made it clear that politicians should not interfere with women’s fundamental rights”, said Biden. According to him, the population of the State sent a “powerful signal” that the issue will be a key topic in the midterm elections scheduled for November.

“The American people will vote to preserve and protect the right and refuse to let them be taken away by politicians.“said Biden.