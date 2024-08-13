CDMX.- Recently re-elected president of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, ruled out any scenario in which Manlio Fabio Beltrones could be readmitted to the Senate bench in the next Legislature.

“The time of untouchables is over,” argued the leader, surrounded by the bulk of the elected federal senators and deputies at the party headquarters.

The day before, the tricolor bench announced that Beltrones would not be part of the parliamentary group that will be formed starting September 1.

“At the end of the day, this is not a personal decision, but (Manlio) is close to 80 years old. We are not naive. The decision is taken by all of us,” he said.

“Now all these unblemished warriors, why didn’t they resign before? Because we were in power. Tell me one criticism of this government. I only see the beatings they give me,” the leader protested.

In response to a direct question, he said that if the Electoral Tribunal or Claudia Sheinbaum invited him to the ceremony to present the certificate of President-elect, he would attend.

“We have not received an invitation, but if the Court invites us and the agenda allows it, we will accept the invitation. But, when the PAN meets with the Government, that is democracy. But if I meet, it is PRIMOR, or how is that?” he questioned.

