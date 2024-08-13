As is well known, the world of Pokémon It has elements of collecting in between, and the most sought-after elements come from the branch of TCGas certain cards go out of circulation and become rare over time, such as the famous Charizard from the first generation. And now, one of the rarest has resurfaced after being lost, and clearly that has kept it quite expensive to acquire, but in the end the most seasoned collectors will not want to leave it out of their portfolios.

Originally released in 1998 as part of an illustration contest in the Japanese video game magazine ChoirCorothe letter Pikachu Illustrator has fascinated collectors and fans for years. With previous copies auctioned for extraordinary sums, reaching up to $800,000, this card has become a true treasure for the most fervent collectors and is precisely the one that has been in the spotlight again.

A user of the forums of Reddit The user u/Internal_Level_6828 has said that one of these copies has been sold in Japan, but the total price has not yet been disclosed, although it is estimated to have been millions of yen.

Here is the description of the card game:

The Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game) is a collectible card game based on the popular Pokémon franchise. First released in 1996 in Japan, the game allows players to take on the role of Pokémon trainers, using cards representing different Pokémon, moves, abilities, and items to engage in strategic battles. It has been hugely popular worldwide, with a competitive player base and a dedicated community of collectors. In addition to casual play, there are official tournaments and championships held around the world. In addition to being a game, the Pokémon TCG is also a collector’s item. Some cards, especially rare or limited edition ones, have achieved extremely high values ​​on the collector’s market, becoming highly sought-after treasures.

Remember that there will soon be a new world championship of TCG in Hawaii.

Author’s note: This world of cards is very complicated, because the cards cost a lot. You will have to look for a video that shows a vintage collection.